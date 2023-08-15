Three major provinces in the country are currently grappling with rapid depletion of their water resources due to the severe temperatures and climatic upheaval triggered by the El Nino phenomenon.

Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir are facing an imminent water supply crisis as the nation experiences an unyielding heat wave, causing water levels in several dams to plummet to their all-time lows.

Official statistics reveal that Istanbul has a mere 68 days' worth of water remaining, followed by the capital city Ankara with a supply lasting 225 days, and Izmir with a relatively more comfortable 400-day supply in the absence of rainfall.

A spokesperson from the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI) conveyed to local media that nearly 70% of residential water consumption is attributed to bathroom usage, prompting a plea for shorter shower durations from the public.

Highlighting the substantial agricultural water usage in rural areas of Istanbul, the expert suggested that a minimum 50% increase in water prices by water and sewage administrations is imperative. This step is deemed necessary due to historically low water prices, which have led to excessive consumption aggravated by extreme heat conditions.

As of Aug. 13, the dam capacity serving Istanbul stands at a worrisome 34.05%. This represents a significant decline from last year's rate of 65.29% and marks the lowest level observed in the past nine years.

Meanwhile, Istanbul's water utility agency has made a startling announcement, revealing that the city's daily water consumption has reached an unprecedented high of over 3.5 million cubic meters, marking the highest figure in the city's history.

This record-breaking feat comes as temperatures continue to soar, with July seeing a scorching high of 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.38 degrees Fahrenheit) accompanied by unbearable humidity. The blistering heat wave has engulfed provinces across the country, particularly in the western and southern regions, where devastating forest fires wreaked havoc.

Earlier reports revealed that three vital dams, supplying water to Istanbul from the eastern Thrace region, have been significantly impacted by an ongoing drought. According to the latest data compiled from ISKI's website, Kazandere dam's current filling capacity stands at a mere 5.14%, Pabuçdere dam at 3.91% and Istrancalar dam at 33.28%.

Türkiye, already classified as a "water-stressed" nation due to rapid population growth and increased industrial activity, faces the looming risk of becoming a "water-poor" country by 2030.

In response to the climate crisis and to promote water conservation, authorities have taken several initiatives, including the recent implementation of a "Drought Management Plan" for 23 basins across the country. These measures aim to raise public awareness about the threats posed by climate change and ensure sustainable and efficient water consumption practices.

ISKI has reached out to its subscribers, urging them to exercise caution with water usage and minimize their daily consumption to the greatest extent possible. As Istanbul battles against unprecedented heat and dwindling water resources, the responsibility to protect and preserve this invaluable resource lies with each and every citizen.