The Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay) on Wednesday released its latest nationwide study on alcohol consumption, revealing that many individuals in Türkiye try alcohol for the first time before reaching the age of 18 and highlighting growing concerns over the health and social impacts of alcohol use.

The findings were presented with the publication of the Türkiye Alcohol Research Report, the latest in a series of studies examining addiction-related issues in the country. The report follows previous Yeşilay publications focusing on gambling, tobacco use and the economic costs of addiction.

According to the research, 20.8% of people aged 15 and above in Türkiye said they had consumed alcohol at least once in their lifetime, while 79.2% reported never having used alcohol. The study found that 11.4% of respondents consumed alcohol within the previous 12 months and 7.1% reported alcohol use within the last 30 days.

The report also highlighted the widespread prevalence of alcohol use disorders, estimating it at 4.8% in Türkiye. Globally, around 400 million people are believed to be living with alcohol use disorders.

One of the study's key findings concerns the age at which alcohol consumption begins.

The report identified peer influence as the leading factor behind alcohol initiation, cited by 48.8% of respondents. Entertainment motives followed at 45.4%, while curiosity ranked third at 43.6%.

Presenting the findings, Yeşilay Dr. Mehmet Dinç described addiction as one of the most significant social risks facing modern societies. He argued that alcohol is often portrayed as a normal and necessary part of social life despite its harmful consequences.

Dinç pointed to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showing that alcohol consumption contributes to more than 2.5 million deaths worldwide each year and is associated with more than 200 diseases and health conditions, including liver disease, cancer, cardiovascular illnesses and mental health disorders.

"These deaths are not caused by wars, disasters or epidemics, but by a preventable risk factor," Dinç said, emphasizing that alcohol-related issues affect not only individuals but also families and communities.

Turning to the health impacts of alcohol, Dr. Ayşe Nurdan Tözün, a member of the Turkish Liver Foundation Scientific Board and a liver disease specialist, said alcohol remains a major global public health challenge.

“Alcohol causes approximately 3 million deaths worldwide every year and is associated with more than 200 diseases,” Tözün said. “In Europe, nearly half of liver transplant cases are linked to alcohol-related liver disease.”

She described alcohol as a substance that gradually erodes both physical health and personal well-being, quoting the Roman philosopher Seneca's description of alcohol as “nothing more than conscious madness.”

Tözün explained that the liver is particularly vulnerable to alcohol because it serves as the body's primary metabolic laboratory, performing more than 500 essential functions. One of the earliest consequences of alcohol use is fatty liver disease, which often develops silently without symptoms and is frequently detected only through routine blood tests showing elevated liver enzymes.

According to Tözün, between 20% and 40% of patients with alcohol-related fatty liver disease may eventually develop fibrosis, a condition involving scar tissue formation in the liver. In some cases, fibrosis progresses to cirrhosis, while a smaller proportion of patients later develop liver cancer.

She also highlighted the particular dangers of alcohol use during adolescence, warning that early exposure can lead to serious health consequences later in life, especially when combined with obesity.

Addressing a common question about whether there is a safe level of alcohol consumption, Tözün pointed to international medical guidelines.

“People frequently ask how much alcohol can be consumed safely, especially if they are overweight or have fatty liver disease,” she said. “The answer increasingly reflected in global guidelines is simple: zero.”

She concluded by warning that chronic alcohol consumption contributes to liver disease, several forms of cancer, social and economic difficulties, and significant public health burdens.

“Alcohol can affect many organs, from the esophagus to the pancreas and liver,” she said. “The best approach is prevention. I do not want to place a thief in my mouth that can steal my mind.”

Yeşilay provides prevention, rehabilitation and counseling services for individuals affected by all types of addiction through its Counseling Centers (YEDAM), which operate in all 81 provinces of Türkiye. The centers offer free and confidential psychological and social support to those seeking help. According to the organization, YEDAM received more than 1,500 alcohol-related applications last year.