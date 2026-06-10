The Zero Waste Festival, organized by the Zero Waste Foundation and held at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport from June 4-7, attracted more than 1 million visitors, showcasing Türkiye’s sustainability initiatives through renewable energy, circular economy practices and environmental education.

According to a statement from the Zero Waste Foundation, the four-day festival drew visitors from across the country and highlighted the growing reach of the global Zero Waste Movement championed by Emine Erdoğan.

The event brought together environmental awareness, energy efficiency, culture, art, technology and sustainable living under one roof, demonstrating that the zero-waste concept extends beyond environmental policy and has evolved into a broader social movement.

Visitors participated in interactive educational programs, circular economy exhibitions and waste management demonstrations. Carbon and water footprint measurement stations allowed attendees to assess their environmental impact, while virtual reality experiences explored ecosystem transformation and sustainability challenges.

One of the festival's most popular sections focused on energy and technology, featuring solar and wind energy systems, energy storage solutions, smart city applications and other innovations supporting the global transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The festival also highlighted sustainability through culture and the arts. Upcycling exhibitions, digital art installations and environmentally themed creative works illustrated how waste materials can be transformed into new products and artistic expressions. Organizers said the displays linked Anatolia’s traditional production culture with modern sustainability practices.

A dedicated "Zero Waste Museum" invited visitors to reflect on consumption habits and resource use, examining the environmental consequences of production and consumption throughout human history.

Organizers emphasized that the festival itself operated according to sustainability principles. A total of 850 megawatt-hours of electricity was consumed during the four-day event, equivalent to the energy used by approximately 30,000 households over the same period.

All electricity consumed during the festival was supplied from renewable energy sources, preventing an estimated 530 tons of greenhouse gas emissions that would have been generated had fossil fuels been used, according to experts.

Children and young people also participated in workshops producing toys and artwork from recyclable materials, educational games and environmental competitions designed to promote zero-waste awareness among future generations.

The "Zero Waste Kitchen" featured renowned chefs demonstrating methods to reduce food waste through sustainable recipes, composting practices and resource-efficient cooking techniques.

The festival additionally served as a platform for dialogue among government institutions, private-sector representatives, academics, civil society organizations and international stakeholders. Discussions focused on sustainability policies, circular economy models and the future of climate action.

Concerts and stage performances throughout the festival attracted large crowds; organizers announced that the turnout demonstrated growing public support for the Zero Waste Movement and reinforced Türkiye’s broader sustainable development goals.