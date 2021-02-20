More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) count based on official sources Saturday.

In total 201,042,149 doses had been given worldwide – a figure that does not include the latest data from China and Russia, who have stopped making their progress public in recent days.

Some 45% of the injections took places in countries belonging to the wealthy nations of the Group of Seven (G-7) club, whose members account for just 10% of the global population. Its seven countries – the U.S., Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan – promised Friday to share doses more fairly with worse-off countries.

Earlier this week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said 75% of all the vaccinations to date took place in only 10 countries.

G-7 leaders plan to more than double their total support to worldwide coronavirus vaccinations, to $7.5 billion, including through the World Health Organization-led COVAX scheme.

More broadly, 92% of doses worldwide have been given in countries classified by the World Bank as "high-income" or "upper-middle income," accounting for around half of the global population.

Among the 29 countries the institution ranks as "low-income," only Guinea and Rwanda have begun vaccinating.

Israel is far ahead of any other country worldwide with almost half its population already receiving at least one vaccine dose.

One in three Israelis have received both doses needed for full protection.

Other countries to have given more than 10% of their people at least one dose include Britain (25%), Bahrain (16%), the U.S. (13%), Chile (12%), the Seychelles (43%) and the Maldives (12%).

In absolute figures, the U.S. has injected more people than any other nation, with 59.6 million doses.

China had reached 40.5 million by Feb. 9, while Britain is at 17.5 million, India 10.7 million and Israel 7.1 million.