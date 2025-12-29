China on Monday joined a growing list of countries opposing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian saying Beijing is concerned by the move and firmly rejects it.

Recalling rejection and condemnation of the move by various nations and multinational blocs, Lin said China "firmly supports Somalia’s sovereignty, reunification, and territorial integrity," as Somaliland is an "inalienable part" of the country.

Beijing opposes any move that splits Somalia’s territory. The Somaliland question is entirely Somalia’s internal affair and should be resolved by the Somalian people in a way that fits Somalia’s national conditions.

Lin said countries "outside the region should stop inappropriate interference. No country should aid and abet separatist forces in other countries for its own selfish gains."

The Chinese ministry spokesperson also called on Somaliland authorities to "get a clear sense of where things are headed" and immediately stop any separatist course and "collision with external forces."

Meanwhile, Sweden also voiced support for Somalia's unity and sovereignty Monday, following the Israeli recognition.

"In line with the EU, the AU and relevant regional bodies, Sweden upholds the principles of Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Swedish Foreign Ministry wrote on U.S. social media platform X.

The EU over the weekend also said it "reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," in line with its constitution and the charters of the African Union and the U.N.

The bloc also called for "meaningful dialogue" between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia "to resolve long-standing differences."

Israel became the world’s first country on Friday to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, sparking an international chorus of rejection of the move by numerous countries in Africa and the Middle East, including Türkiye, which was also part of Saturday's statement released by Qatar.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of the country's sovereignty and unity.