Eritrea is the only country in the African continent that has not yet started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 within the scope of a national campaign.

According to national media reports, after the vaccination campaign started in Tanzania on July 28, and Burundi announced that it would also vaccinate, Eritrea is now the only country in the continent that has not planned a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Despite Tanzania and Burundi saying "yes" to the vaccine with the help of the international community, the continent lags far behind in vaccination campaigns.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Africa office, only %1.6 of the continent's population is fully vaccinated.

According to the report of the WHO, Seychelles vaccinated more than %68 of its population, while Mauritius vaccinated %33, and Morocco %26. The three countries are marked as the countries with the highest vaccination rate in the continent.

In Eritrea, 6,547 people have been detected with COVID-19 so far, 35 people have died.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the African continent exceeded 6.7 million, more than 170,800 people died.