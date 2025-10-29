The EU and major Arab countries have denounced what they called violations and brutality carried out by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the key city of el-Fasher.

The EU issued a statement Wednesday after reports emerged of mass atrocities there and the killing of five Red Crescent volunteers in Kordofan.

"Civilians being targeted based on their ethnicity underscore the brutality of the Rapid Support Force," said a statement by the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"The Rapid Support Forces bear responsibility for protecting civilians in areas under their control, including aid workers, local responders, and journalists," said the statement, co-signed by the EU's commissioner for crisis management, Hadja Lahbib.

"Humanitarian organisations must be granted immediate, safe and unconditional access to all those in need. Civilians wishing to leave the city must be allowed to do so safely."

After an 18-month siege marked by starvation and bombardment, the city is now under the control of the RSF – remnants of the Janjaweed militias accused of genocide two decades ago.

In the neighboring region of North Kordofan, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent said five Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers had been killed in Bara on Monday, and that three others were missing after the RSF took control of the town on Saturday.

Earlier Tuesday, Arab countries also strongly condemned "violations" committed during attacks by the RSF and called for an immediate humanitarian truce.

Egypt called for "all possible measures to achieve an immediate humanitarian truce across Sudan," according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

It reaffirmed its "continued support to help Sudan overcome its current crisis" and its "firm position in support of Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of any attempts to divide the country or compromise its integrity."

Saudi Arabia, in a Foreign Ministry statement, denounced the "grave humanitarian violations" committed during the RSF's attacks on el-Fasher.

It added that Riyadh "stresses the necessity for the Rapid Support Forces to fulfill their responsibility to protect civilians, ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and adhere to international humanitarian law, as stipulated in the Jeddah Declaration (Commitment to the Protection of Civilians in Sudan) signed on May 11, 2023."

The Jeddah Declaration was one of several regional and international attempts to halt the war between Sudan's army and the RSF, which has been ongoing since April 15, 2023.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned the "horrific violations" committed during the attacks by the RSF on el-Fasher, emphasizing the necessity for the RSF to carry out its duty to protect civilians and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

Jordan, in a statement, expressed its "deep concern" over the recent developments in Sudan and its condemnation of the violations against civilians and the dangerous escalation that hinders efforts to reach a solution to the Sudanese crisis.

Amman reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at resolving the Sudanese crisis "in a manner that preserves Sudan's security, unity, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity," stressing the need for restraint and a cease-fire to protect civilian lives.

'Horrific crimes'

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a statement expressed its "deep concern over the recent developments in Sudan" and strongly condemned "the serious humanitarian violations" committed during RSF attacks on el-Fasher.

It renewed its call for "the importance of dialogue to reach an urgent humanitarian truce leading to a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire, in order to protect civilian lives, alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people, and preserve Sudan's unity, sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity."

The Arab League said in a statement that it is "following with deep concern the developments in el-Fasher after the Sudanese Armed Forces' decision to withdraw from the city, and the U.N. and media reports of horrific crimes being committed against civilians trapped there."

It called for "the urgent coordination of all efforts to exert positive pressure to end the unprecedented violence and to work vigorously to restore peace and stability in the country."

The Muslim World League also condemned, "in the strongest terms, the horrific crimes and violations targeting civilians during the RSF attacks on el-Fasher in Sudan."

It reiterated "the need to pursue a serious and effective dialogue to stop this devastating war that has brought misery and suffering to the Sudanese people, and to reject anything that fuels or prolongs the conflict and its dangerous repercussions on the Sudanese people, their unity, and their resources."

A day earlier, Sudan's Sovereign Council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the army's withdrawal from el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, to spare it further "destruction and systematic killing" by the RSF.

Sudanese authorities and international organizations have accused the RSF of committing "massacres and humanitarian violations" in el-Fasher, including "summary executions," arbitrary arrests and displacement of civilians during its assault on the city, which it had besieged for over a year.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.N. called on the RSF to allow a "safe corridor" for civilians to leave el-Fasher, while the joint force of armed movements supporting the Sudanese army accused the RSF of killing 2,000 civilians in the city on Oct. 26-27.

The RSF has denied the accusations, saying it is "cleansing el-Fasher of the last army and allied forces attempting to flee the city."

Since April 15, 2023, the army and the RSF have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced over 15 million.