Five months after a military coup in Guinea, a transitional parliament was formed in Guinea on Saturday.

The so-called National Transitional Council (CNT) in the West African country will be chaired by former lawmaker Dansa Kurouma and comprises 81 members.

General Mamady Doumbouya was already sworn in as president last year, after deposing the previous president in a military coup.

Doumbouya vowed during the ceremony at the Supreme Court that he and other members of the military would not participate in future elections.

He said the new leadership plans to draft a new constitution, reform the electoral system, fight corruption and launch free and transparent elections.

Doumbouya led a military junta that arrested former president Alpha Conde and took control of the country on Sept. 5.

The West African community of states ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership in response and imposed travel bans and financial sanctions against the coup leaders and their families, as well as a six-month deadline for holding elections.

The United Nations, European Union and United States have also condemned the coup in Guinea.

With its 13 million inhabitants, the West African country is one of the world's largest suppliers of bauxite, an ore used in the production of aluminum. Guinea supplies all major world markets, with China as one of its biggest customers.