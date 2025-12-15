The U.N. secretary-general on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and the wounding of eight others in southern Sudan, warning that such acts may constitute war crimes.

"I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, resulting in fatalities and injuries of members of the Bangladeshi U.N. Peacekeeping contingent," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X.

"Attacks against UN peacekeepers like this one are unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes. I remind everyone of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians. There will need to be accountability."

Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and the government and people of Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s interim government head, Muhammad Yunus, condemned Saturday's attack as a serious crime against "international peace and humanity."

The official statement by Yunus said the six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight were injured in "a drone attack by terrorists" on a U.N. base in Abyei, southern Sudan.

Yunus expressed shock over the incident, saying: "The United Nations has already been requested to take urgent measures to ensure the highest level of medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured peacekeepers."

On Monday, Türkiye joined international condemnation of the attack.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized the importance of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and reiterated "strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country."

Army blames RSF

The attacks took place amid the long-running conflict between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary rebels, which began in April 2023 and has killed thousands in Sudan, displaced millions and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Sudan’s army blamed the attack on the RSF, saying it "clearly reveals the subversive approach of the rebel militia and those behind it."

There was no immediate comment from the paramilitary group.

The U.N. Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeeping mission was deployed in 2011. The oil-rich Abyei Administrative Area is administered by Sudan and the neighboring nation of South Sudan – which declared independence in 2011 – with both claiming stakes and having been embroiled in conflict for years.

The mission mandate was renewed last month.