Libya’s elections commission said the country was unable to hold the planned Dec. 24 elections due to legal problems.

The statement was made after commission chair Imad el-Sayih and the country’s national security advisor Ibrahim Bushnaf held a meeting in the capital Tripoli on Sunday.

The two officials called on all sides in Libya to take responsibility regarding elections.

The Libyan National Supreme Election Commission had previously suggested postponing the elections to Jan. 24, 2022.

Simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections were conceived last year through a U.N.-backed political road map as part of a plan to end a decade of chaos and violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Moammar Gadhafi.

The Tripoli-based unity government of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah took office in March with a mandate to lead the country to the December ballots.

But negotiations over electoral laws have placed growing doubts over the process.