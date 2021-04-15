Rival militias loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar clashed on Thursday in the coastal city of Sirte for unknown reasons, military sources stated.

At least one person was killed and four others wounded during the clashes between militants from the Kaniyat Brigade, the 166th Brigade and the Versefane Brigade in Sirte, General Abdulhadi Dirah, the spokesperson for the Libyan army's Sirte-Jufra Joint Operations Unit, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

On Feb. 2 this year, a clash between pro-Haftar militias occurred in Sirte as the Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade launched an attack on the main headquarters of the Kaniyat Brigade.

Haftar’s forces launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli but the campaign collapsed last June.

The warring sides reached a cease-fire in October that virtually ended the war and paved the way for U.N.-led political talks. Those talks then led to the appointment of an interim government in February, ahead of elections later this year.