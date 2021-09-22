Libyan putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar stepped down from his military role for three months Wednesday in a bid to stand as president in a possible December election

National elections were pushed as a way to end Libya's decadelong crisis, but have been enmeshed in bitter arguments over legitimacy that may unravel a monthslong peace process.

Haftar heads the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) based in eastern Libya and waged war on the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) after the country split in 2014, including a 14-month offensive to take Tripoli that was repelled last year after devastating areas of the capital.

The LNA said in a statement that Haftar had assigned his chief of staff to assume his duties for three months.

The election was mandated last year by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a U.N.-selected assembly that set a roadmap for peace in Libya, a major oil producer, through installing a unity government and holding a nationwide vote.

However, while the existing, eastern-based parliament approved the unity government in March, key elements of the plan have since stalled and on Wednesday the chamber said it had withdrawn confidence from Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah.

This month the parliament speaker, Aguila Saleh, said it had approved a presidential election law with a controversial clause that analysts said was tailored to allow him and warlord Haftar to run for office without risking their existing positions.

The clause, passed in a vote with a small number of lawmakers present, said officials could step down three months before the election and return to their posts if they did not win. The chamber did not vote on the final version of the law.

The parliament, which was elected in 2014 and split soon afterward into warring factions, has not yet approved a law for a separate parliamentary election, as was demanded by the U.N. dialogue forum.

A Tripoli-based advisory body, the High Council of State, has rejected the parliament's election law, raising the likelihood that any vote will be contested as illegal.