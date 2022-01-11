Libya’s Joint Military Commission pledged to support national conciliation and noted that it is against all regional and inter-tribal conflicts, in a statement made Monday following a meeting in the city of Jadu.

In a statement released after the meeting, the commission pledged to also support the military forces loyal to the government and noted that it has established a committee to communicate with the military and relevant institutions.

“Libya’s Joint Military Commission rejects all regional or inter-tribal debates and conflict,” the statement said, adding that it is necessary to immediately finalize steps for a fair transition and an extensive national conciliation.

“We reiterate our full commitment to the principles of the Feb. 17 Revolution,” the commission added.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission is made up of five senior military officers from the Libyan government and five chosen by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Yakhluf, the chairperson of the Jadu Military Council, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they would like to revive the joint military commissions, which he said were the “seeds” of the Feb. 17 revolution.

Noting that they will take steps in contact with the presidency, the Defense Ministry and the general staff, Yakhluf said a structure to protect revolutionists is necessary.

There has been little peace or security in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Moammar Gadhafi. The country split between the warring eastern and western factions in 2014.

Eastern forces were backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia and Egypt. The previous government in Tripoli, in the west, which was recognized by the United Nations, was supported by Turkey.

Foreign mercenaries and arms have poured into the country since Haftar launched his offensive, with Russia and the UAE serving as the putschist general's top suppliers. According to the U.N., there are currently 20,000 foreign forces and/or mercenaries left in Libya.

The Russian Wagner Group, which is owned by businessperson Yevgeny Prigozhin, a figure close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is known as one of the main groups that sent mercenaries to fight in Libya.

Most of the foreign forces are concentrated around Sirte at Jufra airbase held by Haftar's forces 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Tripoli and further west in al-Watiya.

In December, the country was supposed to hold elections but was unable to do so due to legal problems, according to the elections commission.

The poll was meant to take place just over a year after a landmark east-west cease-fire in a country that has been ravaged by a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

But the run-up to the country's first-ever presidential election has been overshadowed by angry disputes over its legality and the candidacies of several controversial figures.