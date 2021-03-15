Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission held a meeting in the coastal city of Sirte on Monday to discuss ongoing efforts to clear mines and war remnants from the coastal road linking the city to Misrata.

"The meeting will discuss progress in removing mines along the coastal road," Mohamed Turjuman, director of the Libyan Demining Center, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"The commission will submit technical reports regarding areas cleared of mines to the UNSMIL representatives and international observers," he said.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission is made up of five senior military officers from the Libyan government and five chosen by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed in U.N.-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December, when Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was designated as the prime minister and tasked with forming a new government.

Last week, Libya's parliament granted a vote of confidence to Dbeibeh's new unity government with 132 votes of the 133 lawmakers who attended the session.