At least 100 people were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Sudan's capital Khartoum, according to local medics on Tuesday.

The local Sudan Doctors Network said the fatalities came from attacks in the Jama'iya region, south of Omdurman, over the past week.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or the RSF on the report.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese army advanced in western Omdurman and regained control of some areas.

A military source told Anadolu that Sudanese army forces took control of the residential Al-Safwah Complex and a marketplace in Ombadda after "expelling the RSF."

The army also recaptured a military camp in western Omdurman, according to the local Karari Resistance Committee.

Activists on social media shared video footage of Sudanese army forces in regained territories of the city.

No immediate comment from the RSF on the army's advances was reported.

The army and paramilitary group have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 15 million others, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

In recent weeks, the RSF's control has shrunk rapidly across Sudan's states, with the army gaining ground.

Since late March, army victories in Khartoum have accelerated, including seizing the presidential palace, ministry headquarters, the airport, and key security and military sites for the first time since the war began two years ago.

Across Sudan's 17 other states, the RSF now holds only portions of North and West Kordofan, pockets in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and four of Darfur's five states in the west. The army, however, controls Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, the region's fifth state.