South Africa decided Monday to recall its diplomats from Tel Aviv to reassess bilateral ties amid Israel's growing violence and rise in civilian casualties in Gaza.

Cape Town has long been an advocate for peace in the Middle East and has rallied behind Palestinians, likening their plight to its own under an apartheid regime that ended in 1994.

Calling the return of diplomats a "normal practice," Naledi Pandor said the recall was to determine "whether there is any potential for you to be of assistance and whether the continued relationship is actually able to be sustained in all terms."

South Africa does not have an ambassador in Israel.

The country is "extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians" in the Palestinian territory, the foreign minister said.

"We believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment," she said, adding the country would continue to call for a comprehensive cease-fire in Palestine.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's indiscriminate attack on Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which South Africa has condemned, while also calling for the return of hostages.

Israeli Foreign Ministry, in its response, said the South African government's decision was a victory for Hamas.

It added Israel expects South Africa to condemn Hamas and "respect Israel's right to defend itself."

During the Cairo Peace Summit last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on countries to not supply weapons to either side of the conflict while its Foreign Ministry urged the United Nations to deploy forces to protect civilians in Gaza.