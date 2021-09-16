Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known as Farmajo, announced on Thursday he had withdrawn the powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, in the latest development in a bitter row that has plunged the country into a fresh crisis.
"The prime minister has violated the transitional constitution, so his executive powers are withdrawn ... especially his powers to remove and to appoint officials, until the election is completed," the office of the president said in a statement.
