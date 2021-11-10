Turkey will continue to support efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Wednesday.

"Turkey will continue to stand by our Libyan brothers and their legitimate representatives for peace, prosperity and tranquility in Libya," Şentop said in a meeting with Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya's High Council of State, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

He said Turkey and Libya will further strengthen their bilateral ties and inter-parliamentary relations.

"As we have done so far, Turkey will continue to stand by Libya and our Libyan brothers in every field," said Şentop, adding that Ankara has declared its stance toward Libya at all international platforms.

Al-Mishri said Turkey is a second homeland for Libyans where they feel completely at home.

He said Turkey has been with Libya through every difficult time and the two enjoy strong relations.

"Turkey's support is very important for us," stressed al-Mishri, who also met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.

In September, al-Mishri was re-elected chairman of the Libyan High Council of State for a fourth one-year term.

Libya has witnessed positive developments following a Feb. 5 breakthrough in which rival parties agreed on a unified new executive authority to govern in the run-up to elections on Dec. 24.

Libyans hope the new authority will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Moammar Gadhafi