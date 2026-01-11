Türkiye and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reiterated their "strong support" for Somalia on Saturday, rejecting Israeli recognition of the separatist Somaliland.

Turkish Deputy Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya made the remarks as he chaired the 22nd Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, convened in Saudi Arabia to address Israel’s decision.

Kulaklıkaya "emphasized Türkiye’s strong support for Somalia, underlined the rejection of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region as being in contravention of international law," according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He "reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for all international efforts aimed at protecting the rights of the Palestinian people and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region."

The OIC also reaffirmed its firm support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, denouncing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as "a dangerous violation” of international law.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said the meeting was convened at a "very delicate and sensitive time” to address serious developments affecting Somalia’s sovereignty, describing Israel’s move as "a dangerous precedent" that constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

Support for unity, sovereignty

Taha said the ministerial session followed an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee with open membership at the level of permanent representatives, held on Jan. 1, 2025, reflecting the depth of shared concern among member states.

The discussions underscored the need for "a unified, clear and firm Islamic position" backing Somalia, grounded in the OIC Charter, international law and relevant U.N. resolutions.

Israel announced on Dec. 26 that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country to do so.

The move drew sharp criticism across the region, describing the recognition as illegal and a threat to international peace and security.

Somaliland has operated as a de facto self-governing entity since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not received international recognition as a sovereign state.