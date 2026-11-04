Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber and retaining a critical seat for his party.

El-Sayed’s victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for ​the Democratic Party’s progressive wing ​and denied ⁠Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

El-Sayed, 42, a former public health official, focused on lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics.

His platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal health care program championed by progressives in his party.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats ⁠needing ⁠a net gain of four seats to take control.

His opponent Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent, entered the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans.

He had sought to cast El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, ⁠claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats said the attacks on El-Sayed relied on Islamophobic tropes.

Rogers also devoted ​significant effort to courting Jewish voters who may have ​been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to U.S. military aid for Israel and his condemnation of ⁠Israel's Gaza ‌genocide.

But Rogers struggled to overcome ⁠voter concerns about the economy ‌and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, ​he broke with the ⁠president on the war in ⁠Iran and the U.S. trade dispute with Canada, arguing ⁠that ending both ​was necessary to help bring down costs for businesses and consumers.