U.S. President Biden said a two-state solution with a Palestinian state, in which Palestinians can live peacefully, is the only way to ensure permanent peace, as Israel continues to escalate violence by attacking Lebanon.

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Biden, who has come under fire for his administration's unconditional support to Israel, as it commits acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, said it was time for a cease-fire in Gaza.

He said that "innocent civilians" in the blockaded Palestinian enclave were "going through hell," adding that now was the time for Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage deal.

The deal would "bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel" and ease the suffering in Gaza and end this war."

Biden urged a diplomatic solution as Israel strikes Lebanon, warning against a "full-scale war" in the country.

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. Even though the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible," Biden said.

Biden also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has failed as he urged the United Nations to keep supporting Kyiv until it is victorious.

"Putin's war has failed at its core aim. He set out to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free," Biden said.

The outgoing U.S. president also said Washington supports calls for reform and expansion of the U.N. Security Council.