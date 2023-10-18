U.S. President Joe Biden said he would ask Congress "this week" for "unprecedented" Israel aid, as he claimed that Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza as soon as possible.

"Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza," Biden said on a visit to Israel, adding that the United States was working with partners to get "trucks moving across the border as soon as possible."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed Israel would let aid enter Gaza via Egypt, saying only "food, water and medicine" would be allowed into the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"In light of (U.S.) President (Joe) Biden's demand, Israel would not foil the supply of humanitarian aid via Egypt," the prime minister's office said, announcing a cabinet decision.

The statement noted that aid to civilians in the southern Gaza Strip would be allowed "so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas."