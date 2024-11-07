President Joe Biden called on Americans to de-escalate political tensions after Donald Trump's stunning victory, in his first speech following the U.S. elections.

"Something I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other, not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.

President Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump's decisive victory over Kamala Harris.

"In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails," he said.

Biden said he had spoken with Trump and assured him that he would direct his administration to ensure a "peaceful and orderly transition," because that's what the people deserve. Biden was subtly nodding to how Trump, in 2020, refused to accept he lost the election. Trump was reelected this week.

The president reiterated that the U.S. election system "is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent. And it can be trusted, win or lose."

He closed by saying that defeat doesn't mean one is defeated.

"America endures," he said. "We're going to be ok, but we need to stay engaged."