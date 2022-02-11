Canada's most populous province Ontario declared a state of emergency on Friday, as truckers continue to hold protests against COVID-19 mandates in the country's capital Ottawa, Premier Doug Ford said.

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ford said in a press briefing.

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for noncompliance with the government's orders.

Canadian authorities struggled to tackle a truckers' protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has paralyzed the national capital for days and threatens to snowball into a full-blown political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.