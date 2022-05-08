Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which had been temporarily held by Russian troops, the town's mayor said on Telegram.

"I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.

Canadian officials did not immediately acknowledge Trudeau’s presence.

Trudeau is the latest Western leader to come to Ukraine to offer their support to the country.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine. She held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, at a village school as Russia pressed its punishing war in the eastern regions.

Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.