Canadian authorities are investigating after gunfire struck the United States Consulate in downtown Toronto early Tuesday, officials said, describing the case as a potential national security incident. No injuries were reported.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather called it a national security incident and said the national police force is working with Toronto police to understand the motive. Leather said the American and Israeli consulates, as well as embassies in Ottawa, will see an increase in security.

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said two individuals emerged from a white Honda CRV SUV at around 4:30 a.m. and fired multiple shots at the building before fleeing.

"There were people inside the building. However, this building is highly secured and highly fortified and there were no injuries,” he said.

Barredo said both suspects were involved in the discharge of the firearm. He said there were shell casings as well as damage outside but said bullets did not penetrate the building.

"It is very secure. The glass and the walls are reinforced and so I don’t believe there was any penetration into the building. It’s quite possible that people in the building would not have even noticed," he said.

Police released a picture of the white SUV, but there was no further information about the suspects.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called it "an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbors," and he hinted at a possible link to the war in Iran.

"This is just me speaking. I believe that there are sleeper cells all over the world as we know. They are in the U.S, they are in Canada here. We have to weed these people out and hold them accountable,” Ford said.

"This is my personal opinion and I don't think I'm too far off with saying that. It's a different world now that we are facing with turmoil happening everywhere.”

Police said it’s too early to determine a motive

The shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.

"This cannot stand. Toronto’s Jewish community has the right to practice their faith and culture and to live their day-to-day lives without fear, intimidation or violence,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said. "As we have seen too many times, antisemitic incidents spike when international incidents rise. It is never acceptable to target the Jewish community.”

Chow said there is a heavy police presence on Tuesday at both the U.S. and Israeli consulates in Toronto.

Toronto has a large Iranian community and the war in Iran has prompted demonstrations outside the U.S. consulate, both in support and in protest. The consulate is often the site of protests.