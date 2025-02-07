The European Union has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that it jeopardizes the court’s independence and undermines the global judicial system.

Trump's order, signed Thursday, targets the Hague-based court, accusing it of "illegitimate and baseless actions" related to its investigations into war crimes by U.S. and Israeli officials.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans on ICC personnel and their families, as well as anyone who aids the court's investigations.

The sanctions are a direct response to arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, both implicated in war crimes related to the Gaza Strip.

The judges enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, The Hague, Netherlands, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo)

In a statement Friday, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, reaffirmed Europe's commitment to justice and international law.

"The ICC guarantees accountability for international crimes and gives a voice to victims worldwide," she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "It must be able to freely pursue the fight against global impunity. Europe will always stand for justice and the respect of international law."

Meanwhile, Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, echoed those sentiments, criticizing Trump's sanctions as a direct threat to the court’s independence.

"Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court's independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole," Costa said on X.

The ICC has been investigating allegations of war crimes involving U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan and Israeli forces in Gaza, where the death toll has exceeded 47,000 since October 2023.

The court’s authority to hold leaders accountable is critical to international efforts to combat impunity for atrocities committed during conflicts.

The EU Commission expressed "regret" over the sanctions, emphasizing the importance of the ICC in upholding international justice.

A spokesperson for the commission highlighted that the sanctions could disrupt ongoing investigations, including those related to Ukraine, and potentially harm years of global accountability efforts.

Costa met with ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane on Thursday to offer EU support.

Following their meeting, Costa reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to the ICC, stating, "The ICC plays an essential role in delivering justice to the victims of some of the world's most horrific crimes." The two also discussed potential ways the EU could further support the institution.

Both the U.S. and Israel are not members of the ICC, but the court’s efforts to investigate their respective military actions have brought them into direct conflict with the tribunal's mission.

The EU, on the other hand, remains steadfast in its backing of the ICC's independence and its vital role in maintaining global justice.