U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that attacks on Iran will intensify with the heaviest strikes since Washington launched the war 10 days ago.
"Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran," Hegseth told a news conference at the Pentagon.
