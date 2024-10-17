The Pentagon said the U.S. was not directly involved in the alleged killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Thursday, while several leaders said the death of the leader could facilitate a cease-fire.

"This was an Israeli operation. U.S. forces were not directly involved," Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

His remarks came after the Israeli army spokesperson Avichae Adree announced the killing of Sinwar in the Gaza Strip.

Ryder said: "You know, again, as we've highlighted, we've had a small number of special operations forces that have been advising the Israelis on hostage recovery efforts, and again, as the President's statement highlighted, that included working side by side with the Israeli counterparts to help locate and track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza who've been holding people, to include Americans, hostage since Oct. 7 last year."

The killing of Sinwar is "clearly a significant development and a major counterterrorism achievement," he added.

Earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss the reports on the killing of Sinwar and to get an update.

"I would highlight that when the call occurred, the IDF (Israeli army) was still working to confirm Sinwar's death," Ryder said, adding that Austin will speak with Gallant "at the earliest opportunity."

In August, Sinwar became Hamas' political chief, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president on July 31.

Joe Biden said he had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on the killing, adding that he was "hopeful" about getting a Gaza cease-fire.

"I called Bibi Netanyahu to congratulate him on getting Sinwar. He had a lot of blood on his hands," Biden told reporters after arriving in Germany. "Further, that now is the time to move on."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also said Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar cleared the way for a "new phase" in the deadly conflict in Gaza.

"I am convinced that a new phase should be launched: it is time for all the hostages to be released, for a cease-fire to be immediately proclaimed and for the reconstruction of Gaza to begin."

French President Emmanuel Macron also said the death of Hamas leader Sinwar offered a crucial "opportunity" to end Israel's attacks in Gaza.

"We must seize this opportunity to secure the release of all hostages and for an end to finally be brought to the war," Macron told reporters following EU summit talks in Brussels. "We must put an end to military operations."