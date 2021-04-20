A Spanish judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary ruling stopping FIFA and UEFA from taking any immediate action or making statements against the Super League.

The ruling by a mercantile court in Madrid said the soccer governing bodies are refrained from “directly or indirectly” hindering the creation of the Super League.

The ruling, made after a request by the Super League, said FIFA, UEFA and its members – including federations, clubs and domestic leagues – can't threaten or sanction players and teams in the new competition.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will be the chairperson of the controversial breakaway league, which has 11 other founding teams including fellow Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

The new competition has attracted widespread criticism in the soccer world, and UEFA threatened to ban players from the participating teams from playing in the European Championship and next year’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Congress has condemned the breakaway Super League plans.

The 55 UEFA member associations have unanimously approved a declaration strongly condemning the breakaway Super League announced by 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy earlier Sunday.

"We are European football, they are not," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in closing the congress of the continental ruling body in Switzerland's Montreux.

"Whatever happens, football will bring joy and emotion to people," he said. "Football is not greed, football is passion."

The declaration said the closed Super League would go against the concept of "unified" European football.