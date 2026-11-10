President Donald Trump said Monday he will delay further military strikes against Iran following appeals from regional leaders, including the Qatari prime minister during talks at the White House.

Trump, in a Reuters interview ⁠and a later appearance in the White House press briefing room, said ⁠he plans to keep up a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz for now.

"The United States of America is fully locked and loaded with the best equipment ever made and we don't think there's going to be any reason to use it," Trump told reporters.

He ​said he was acting "at the behest of countries that are their neighbors" and specifically cited Qatar, Saudi ​Arabia, ⁠the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and others that prefer the U.S. not launch new attacks.

Trump spoke after meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a key intermediary with Tehran, as efforts to end the war ramp up following last week's U.S. midterm election.

More than eight months into the conflict he launched alongside Israel on Feb. 28, Trump has played down the likelihood of major warfare restarting soon but remains unwilling to accept an existing Iranian truce plan. Senior U.S. and Gulf officials have cast doubt on the chances of an imminent deal.

Mutual attacks continue, with the U.S. striking Iran's Qeshm island overnight, according to Iranian state media and Iran attacking tankers in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz this month while its Yemeni Houthi allies have hit Saudi Arabia.

Diplomatic moves

Al Thani, who is both prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, met Trump after visiting Tehran last week.

The prime minister called his talks with both Trump and Vice President JD Vance positive.

"Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region," he said on X.

Iranian security council chief Mohsen ⁠Rezaei ⁠said on X the U.S. should "stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks" and that it was "time to surrender to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out."

Iran's proposal to end the war involves an end to the U.S. blockade of its ports, the lifting of some sanctions and a halt to bombing in return for Tehran stopping its own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with talks on its nuclear program and other sanctions to follow.

The U.S. has repeatedly rejected that plan, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio describing Tehran's conditions Sunday as "outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei defended the plan Monday as the most reasonable offer on the table.

Senior U.S. Republicans including Vice President JD Vance have blamed their party's losses in last week's elections on the Iran war. Despite the growing domestic political pressure to end the conflict, Rubio said he did not ⁠believe a diplomatic breakthrough was imminent.

A senior United Arab Emirates official, Anwar Gargash, echoed that view Monday, saying a comprehensive political settlement between the U.S. and Iran appeared difficult.

"We should ... prepare for a long period of uncertainty in which neither a decisive resolution nor stable regional order can be taken for granted," he said.

Vance, who led the negotiations for a short-lived ​truce in June, will also meet Al Thani, whose country has been a prime mediator since early in the war, conveying messages between the sides and proposing ways to ​bridge their differences.

Anxiety over the war has pervaded the region for months, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday he had told Trump that Ankara did not want to see a new escalation.

"We emphasize at every opportunity that it is possible to resolve these issues through ⁠dialogue and diplomacy. Unfortunately, ‌we see a ‌negative shift once again. We are doing our utmost to prevent this," Erdoğan told reporters.

Military action

Sunday night's strikes ⁠on Qeshm island did not impact vital infrastructure or services, a provincial official told Iran's semi-official ‌Fars news agency Monday. The U.S. has not commented on the Iranian media reports.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that U.S. strikes were targeting Iranian radar systems serving both air defense and ship ​navigation, as well as bases for missile launchers and mine-laying ⁠systems.

Attacks on tankers in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz ramped up sharply in October and have continued ⁠at the highest rate since the start of the war, figures from international maritime agencies showed last week.

Iran, which typically does not acknowledge striking vessels that report ⁠being hit by projectiles, said on ​Sunday a tanker had hit a mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.

A state television reporter said Monday that 11 tankers had been "disabled" over the past 10 days.