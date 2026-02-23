The United States will meet with Iranian officials in Geneva on Thursday for another round of discussions, a U.S. official said Monday, following earlier comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirming the planned negotiations.

Araghchi had previously announced that another round of negotiations would take place in the Swiss city.

The U.S. and Iran are currently negotiating over Tehran's nuclear program without any concrete progress so far.

The talks are taking place amid growing concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump will instead launch a military strike against the leadership in Tehran.

The United States and Israel have so far demanded that Iran completely abandon its nuclear program and, in particular, cease all uranium enrichment.

Tehran is only willing to reduce the current enrichment level of 60% in order to reaffirm that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and that the country is not working on nuclear weapons, contrary to Western fears.

In return, Iran is demanding the lifting of Western sanctions. If the two sides cannot reach a compromise, there is a risk of military escalation.

Given the ongoing unrest in Iran, such a conflict could also have domestic political consequences. Parts of the Iranian opposition are even hoping for a change of power.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said in an interview broadcast on Fox News on Saturday that U.S. President Trump was wondering why Iran, given the U.S. military build-up in the region, "hasn't capitulated."