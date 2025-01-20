World leaders, including the heads of NATO and the European Union, congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after taking his oath of office on Monday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that with Trump back in office "we will turbo-charge" defense spending and production, likely referring to Trump’s push for European countries to shoulder a greater burden of defending themselves.

"My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President Together we can achieve peace through strength - through @NATO," he wrote on X. Trump has been a frequent critic of the NATO alliance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered her best wishes for Trump’s tenure as 47th U.S. president, saying the bloc looks forward to working closely with him to tackle global challenges.

"Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security. This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership," she said on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa also expressed best wishes to Trump and reiterated the EU's desire to work closely with him to tackle global challenges.

European Parliament President Roberto Metsola expressed her "very best wishes" to the American people at the start of a new chapter. "Europe stands ready to work together as friends and partners, to shape a world of stability, opportunity and hope," she said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas congratulated Trump and said the bloc is looking forward to continuing their partnership.

"The transatlantic bond has brought prosperity and strength to both sides of the Atlantic. Together, we are stronger and safer to tackle global challenges," she wrote on X.

'EU is a strong union'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, saying the U.S. is Germany's closest ally and the aim of their policy is "always a good transatlantic relationship."

"The EU, with 27 members and more than 400 million people, is a strong union," he wrote on X.

"On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video message.

He added: "The special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. will continue to flourish for years to come."

Simon Harris, the Irish taoiseach (prime minister), warmly congratulated Trump and wished him every success in his return term.

"This is a very important moment for President Trump personally and for the United States. As the torch of democracy passes peacefully from one leader to the next, I send him, and the people of the United States, my very best wishes," he said in a statement.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also congratulated Trump, saying that Romania, "a close Strategic Partner of the US," wishes him the best of success for this important new mandate.

"We need a strong&vibrant #Transatlantic link, to the benefit of our joint security & prosperity," he wrote on X.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof congratulated Trump and Vice President JD Vance, touching on the "long-standing historic ties" between the US and the Netherlands.

"We’re strong allies and work together closely, both bilaterally and in international forums like NATO. I look forward to continuing this partnership with President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance," he wrote on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Trump, adding: "We look forward to working with the new US Administration to strengthen the strategic relationship between our countries and address common global challenges."

During his first term as president in 2017-2021, Trump’s ties with longstanding European allies tended to be less than warm, but Monday’s messages from continental leaders clearly voiced hope that his return to the White House would see friendlier relations.

Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese, in his message, vowed to work with Trump on the "opportunities and challenges ahead."

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your inauguration as 47th President of the United States. The United States is a great friend of Australia's. Our Alliance has never been stronger," Albanese wrote on X.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a message on X, extended "warmest" congratulations to Trump on his inauguration as president, saying he looks forward to "collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-U.S. partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Hiroshima prefectural government said it is inviting Trump to its capital city for the 80th anniversary of the U.S. conducting the world's first atomic bomb attack.

"You alone, have the capacity... to lead the world toward the elimination of nuclear weapons, thereby saving humanity from the horrors of nuclear holocaust," Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki said in a letter addressed to Trump sent via the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, inviting him to come to the city devastated in the 1945 bombing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message on X, congratulated Trump on his "historic" inauguration as the 47th U.S. president.

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead," he added.

Writing on X, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to working with Trump to strengthen the "enduring Pakistan-US partnership."

"My warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America," Sharif said.

"Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples and we shall continue to do so in the future. My best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term in office," he added.

Taiwanese regional leader William Lai Ching-te in his message said: "Sincere congratulations to @realDonaldTrump & @JDVance on your inauguration as #POTUS & #VP."

"Taiwan looks forward to working with your administration to promote enduring freedom, peace & prosperity around the world. We wish you great success in the years ahead," he wrote on X.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said his country looks forward to working with the new U.S. administration to "advance our shared goals for global peace and elevate our long-standing mutually beneficial bilateral partnership during this term."

"I wish you wisdom and resolve as you take the helm at a time when the world is engulfed in dire turmoil and uncertainty," he wrote on X.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters extended congratulations to JD Vance on his swearing-in as the U.S. vice president.

"We look forward to working together with Vice President Vance to further deepen the relationship between New Zealand & the United States, two of the world's great, longest-running democracies," he said in a post on X.

rench President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned that Russia's war against Ukraine would not end "tomorrow or the day after" as Donald Trump, who pledged to quickly wind up the conflict, returned to the White House.

"Let us not delude ourselves," Macron said in his New Year's address to the French armed forces.

"This conflict will not end tomorrow or the day after," Macron said, speaking as Trump was sworn in and as the third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine approached next month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the opportunity to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, which is battling an almost three-year-old Russian invasion, as he congratulated the U.S. leader Donald Trump on his inauguration.

Trump has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and has promised to promptly end the war, although he did not say how.

"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace-through-strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," Zelenskyy said on X.

Ukraine sees cultivating close ties with the incoming Trump administration as a key goal and has been making overtures to the Republican following his triumph in November's U.S. election.

Zelenskyy said on Monday Ukraine was looking forward to active and "mutually beneficial" cooperation with the Trump administration.

"We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations," he added.