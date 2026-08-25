Bangladesh is moving forward with plans to procure Chinese-made J-10CE fighter jets as part of an overarching effort to modernize its air force, a top government official revealed Tuesday.

Zahed Ur Rahman, information and broadcasting adviser to the prime minister, disclosed the planned procurement during a routine press briefing, detailing the government’s latest defense initiatives, reported leading Bangladeshi daily, Prothom Alo.

In addition to the fourth-generation multirole combat aircraft, the Bangladesh Air Force is seeking to procure attack helicopters, VIP transport helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

Rahman noted that the acquisitions will be executed within the current fiscal year if funds are allocated in the budget; otherwise, the purchases will be moved to the next budget cycle.

A committee assigned to the defense acquisition has prepared a draft agreement following preliminary negotiation meetings for the J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters. The draft has been forwarded to the Armed Forces Division and relevant ministries for formal review and administrative approval.

Highlighting the military rationale behind selecting the platform, Rahman cited performance evaluations in recent combat environments.

"There is a recent real-world combat experience that is relevant here. During the India-Pakistan conflict, an Indian Rafale fighter was shot down by a Chinese-made J-10 fighter. This information is now established," he said.

"Therefore, a Chinese-made multirole fighter has demonstrated very strong performance in a combat situation against the Rafale, which is considered one of the most advanced 4.5-generation fighter aircraft. Bangladesh has consequently focused its attention in that direction, and it is hoped that we are progressing very well along this path," he added.

Rahman also emphasized financial considerations as a primary factor driving Bangladesh's decision to pursue the Chinese jet over European alternatives.

“It is worth noting that, compared with Rafale or Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of similar quality, Chinese fighter aircraft are considerably less expensive. I hope our government will take all necessary measures to ensure the defense and security of the people," he added.