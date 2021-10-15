A large explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesperson of the Taliban government's interior ministry said.

Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were gathering details of the explosion, which took place days after the Daesh terrorist group claimed a bombing at a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people.

Nematullah Wafa, former member of the local provincial council, said the blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque and caused heavy casualties but there is no information available yet.

According to medical sources seven people were killed and 20 wounded during Friday's explosion, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

"So far seven dead and 13 wounded have been brought to our hospital," the medic in the southern city's central hospital told AFP.