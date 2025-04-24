India revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens and asked them to leave the country by April 29, New Delhi's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

The latest diplomatic measure was taken after a suspected terrorist attack – blamed on Islamabad by Delhi – killed 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

"In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect," a statement read.

"All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended."

It will not impact Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi, although their numbers were reduced by Indian orders a day earlier.