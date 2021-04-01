India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 11.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in India on Jan. 27, 2020, the total number of cases crossed 12 million, making it the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

The country reported 459 deaths, taking the total to 162,927, the data showed.

India has been having a spike – above the 60,000 cases daily – for three days straight. Still, Monday's rise was below September's peak of more than 90,000 cases a day.

India opens up immunization to more people

India opened up its coronavirus inoculation program to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world's biggest maker of the drug.

The country has so far injected 64 million doses and exported nearly as many. This has raised criticism at home as India's per-capita vaccination figure is much lower than many countries.

The government has previously said that people over 45 can register for inoculation from April 1.

India initially focused on frontline workers, the elderly and those suffering from other health conditions, unlike some richer countries that are inoculating their entire adult populations.

Some poor city workers in India are shunning vaccination because they fear losing a day's pay to receive the jab or possible side effects that could force them to skip work for longer.

New Delhi says it is working towards that goal, and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted that there would that the country would not have a shortage of vaccines as it opens up the vaccination program.

"Centre to continually replenish states' supplies," he said on Twitter. "Avoid overstocking and under stocking."

India has already decided to delay big vaccine exports for now, including to the WHO-backed global vaccine alliance COVAX.

It is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine and a shot developed at home by Bharat Biotech, which is struggling to step up supplies. India's drug regulator is soon expected to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Hindus gathered together and threw colored powder in massive Holi celebrations, the festival of colors, Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country.

On the same day, the health ministry reported 68,020 new cases, the sharpest daily rise since October last year