The last hostages that had been kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants were handed over to the Indonesian government Monday.

"I would like to express my appreciation to all parties who have helped the liberation and repatriation process, especially from the military and (the) State Intelligence Agency," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a virtual broadcast Monday.

She also expressed gratitude to the Philippine government that helped Indonesia in releasing the hostages.

The four Indonesian citizens, Arizal Kasta Miran, Arsad Bin Dahlan, Andi Riswanto, and Mohammad Khairudin, were held hostage in the Philippines for about one year and three months.

"Congratulations on finally reuniting with your family," said Marsudi.

"Since 2016, 44 Indonesian citizens were recorded as victims of Abu Sayyaf hostage-taking," she continued.

Marsudi assured that currently there are no more Indonesian citizens being held hostage by Abu Sayyaf.

The government will strengthen the prevention so that no more Indonesian ship workers will become victims of hostage-taking.

"We must strengthen the aspect of prevention, increase security in Sabah's waters and maintain the cooperation between Indonesian, Malaysian and Philippine authorities to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future," the top diplomat added.

The four hostages were among five Indonesians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf on Jan. 17, 2020, off the coast of Tambisan in Malaysia. One hostage died while trying to escape.

Arizal, Arsad, and Andi were initially rescued by Philippine security forces on March 18 this year in South Ubian, Tawi-Tawi, while Khairuldin was rescued three days later on Kalupag Island. The hostages were separated from their captors in the middle of the sea when the ship used by Abu Sayyaf to carry hostages overturned due to high waves while attempting to avoid the pursuit of joint operations by Philippine officials.