Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan stalled in Istanbul after three days of negotiations, with state media in both countries Tuesday trading blame for the impasse as Türkiye continued efforts to break the deadlock.

The Istanbul talks are part of a broader diplomatic push to ease months of heightened tension between Islamabad and Kabul over cross-border attacks and militant safe havens – issues that have strained relations since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan four years ago.

Delegations from the two neighbors remain in Türkiye, but it was not immediately clear whether a fourth day of talks would be held.

Pakistan Television early Tuesday reported that Turkish officials and several other countries are working to preserve the cease-fire agreed on Oct. 19 in Doha after the first round of negotiations.

The agreement followed deadly cross-border clashes that killed dozens of people on both sides.

Three Pakistani security officials who had direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that there is a deadlock in the talks in Istanbul over the reluctance of Kabul to accept what they described as Pakistan’s logical and legitimate demands about assurances that Afghan soil not be used against Pakistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. They said the host country was trying to end the deadlock so that the final round of the talks could resume as soon as possible.

According to the Pakistani officials, the Taliban delegation was "not fully willing” to accept Pakistan’s proposals and continued to seek guidance from Kabul before making decisions.

There was no immediate response from Kabul about the Pakistani claims, repeated by Pakistan Television on Tuesday.

Afghanistan-controlled media RTA made similar accusations against the Pakistani side, saying Kabul "made every effort to hold constructive talks,” but that the "Pakistani side does not seem to have this intention.”

As the latest round of the talks was underway in Türkiye, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to help resolve the crisis between the two neighbors very quickly.

The recent fighting prompted Qatar to host the initial round of talks, which produced a cease-fire that both sides say is still holding despite the stalemate in Istanbul.

There was no official statement from either side about the status of the talks.

Islamabad-based security analyst Syed Mohammad Ali on Tuesday said Afghanistan’s strategy at the talks was to slow the diplomatic process and shift focus to other bilateral issues.

He noted Afghanistan’s "reluctance to give clear, unambiguous and internationally verifiable commitment to act against Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban and other militants.”

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in recent years, mostly blamed on the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, a group closely allied to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Islamabad says the group is being sheltered in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Authorities in Pakistan have said the country's military earlier this month targeted hideouts of the TTP in Afghanistan. It triggered deadly clashes between the two countries until Qatar brokered the cease-fire.

All border crossings between the two sides have remained shut for more than two weeks, however, with trucks carrying goods stranded and waiting for the reopening of key trade routes.