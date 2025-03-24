South Korea’s Constitutional Court dismissed Monday the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president after a political crisis that erupted when President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended for declaring martial law.

The ruling marks the latest twist in the country’s turbulent political landscape, which began with Yoon’s failed attempt to impose military rule in December.

Lawmakers swiftly overturned the martial law declaration and impeached Yoon, paving the way for Han to assume the acting presidency.

However, Han was impeached weeks later over allegations related to the crisis and a judicial appointment dispute.

"The Constitutional Court has rendered a decision to reject the impeachment trial request against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo," the court said in a statement, ruling five-to-one against his removal.

Two judges argued the case should not have reached the court, as lawmakers lacked a supermajority for impeachment.

Han, immediately resuming his role as acting president, welcomed the decision. "I believe all citizens are speaking out against political polarization. Our priority now is to move forward," he said.

The court’s ruling comes as South Korea awaits a decision on Yoon’s impeachment, with no date yet announced. Experts had expected a verdict by mid-March, making it the most prolonged deliberation in the court’s history.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung urged a swift ruling, warning that delays were damaging South Korea’s international reputation. "Every second, our nation’s trust and economy suffer," he said.

If Yoon’s impeachment is upheld, South Korea must hold fresh elections within 60 days. The former president was arrested in January on insurrection charges but released in early March, energizing his supporters. Over the weekend, massive protests for and against Yoon flooded the streets.

Ruling party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong welcomed Han’s reinstatement, calling the impeachment attempt "a political move that paralyzed the government for 87 days."