President Donald Trump met with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia in the Philippines Tuesday, beginning an Asian tour that will feature a trilateral summit with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump arrived in the Philippine capital at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit and began his three-day regional visit with the first meeting in two years of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific democracies.

"Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," President Donald Trump said in remarks ahead of the meeting. "We have outstanding relationships and coordinate closely on matters of regional security, economic security and diplomacy."

Trump's three-day trip to Asia, which also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, follows his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections and spy allegations and new U.S. curbs on China's access to AI chips that could complicate a fragile trade truce.

Demonstrators gathered in Manila for a fifth day of protests that have included the burning of President Donald Trump effigies, calls for an end to the Middle East war and the scrapping of the U.S.-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative.

It was President Donald Trump's first meeting of the Quad grouping – which his predecessor Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative – and he said the leaders' discussions would include security and the development of AI.

"We want to ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests and ensure it achieves its full potential," President Donald Trump said, announcing the Quad would launch a new AI accelerator.

President Donald Trump arrived at the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and after the Quad meeting will join a U.S.-ASEAN "Special Summit" later Tuesday.

It comes ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

'Best possible signal'

At the ASEAN summit Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called the "extraordinary" economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to "stand united, ward off interference and work together."

China is ASEAN's largest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the 11-member bloc – which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion – want to deepen ties with the U.S. despite protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under President Donald Trump's administration.

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Washington's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under President Donald Trump.

"Part of what he (Rubio) is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you're going to go into a trilateral meeting," said Campbell, co-founder of The Asia Group, referring to Thursday's U.S.-China-Russia talks.

"The linchpin of everything we do in Asia is the U.S.-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of President Donald Trump's mind would concern me."

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said Friday that under President Donald Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is "a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said it was expected that Quad leaders would try to show unity, with maritime security, export restrictions, critical minerals supply-chain diversification and AI among potential discussion points.

Japan to play proactive role

ASEAN's leaders held meetings Tuesday involving counterparts from Japan, South Korea, China and India.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to work with ASEAN to boost regional economic and energy resilience, to address export restrictions and vulnerabilities from rapid AI development and to strengthen supply chains, including on critical minerals.

"While the international order is experiencing a period of great instability, Japan will play an increasingly proactive role," Takaichi said.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to sign a joint statement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Tuesday on an agreement regarding reciprocal trade.

Thai media reported the two would hold talks and the statement would address progress on negotiations.

The U.S. is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24% of its total shipments this year. The U.S. designated Thailand as a major non-NATO ally in 2003.

President Donald Trump will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Wednesday, before heading to Shenzhen.