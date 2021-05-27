Azerbaijan detained six Armenian servicemen attempting to cross the two countries' border, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"On May 27, at about 03:00 a.m. (GMT+4), a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Armenia attempted to cross into the territory of Azerbaijan in the sector of the Yukhari Ayrım settlement of the Kelbajar region at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the six servicemen, who "tried to mine the supply routes leading to the positions of the Azerbaijan Army on the border," were captured.

The statement also said a concentration of several units of Armenian military equipment, including tanks, was observed near the border.

"As a result of the measures we took, their movement was stopped," the ministry said.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Fresh clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late September, rekindling the Caucasus neighbors' decadeslong conflict over the region.

During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation. Fierce fighting persisted for six weeks despite efforts by France, Russia and the United States to broker cease-fires, before Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Moscow-brokered peace deal on Nov. 9.

The agreement was signed after Baku's army overwhelmed separatist forces and threatened to advance on Karabakh's main city Stepanakert (Khankendi).