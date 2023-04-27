Bosnia and Herzegovina has requested an increase in the number of soldiers in the European Union Force (EUFOR) Operation Althea, the EU's peacekeeping mission in the country.

The demand was made by the Bosniak member of the Presidency Council, Denis Becirovic, after a meeting with EUFOR Commander Maj. Gen. Helmut Habermeyer in the capital Sarajevo.

Becirovic said the recent separatist rhetoric of Serb leader Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska entity, has caused a need for more troops.

He added that EUFOR's mission is to guarantee the security and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and called for an increase in soldiers as soon as possible.

In response, Habermayer said that EUFOR units are closely monitoring developments and maintaining close contact with institutions.

However, a Serb member of the Presidential Council Zeljka Cvijanovic argued that there is no security problem in Bosnia and Herzegovina and that it is unnecessary to increase the number of EUFOR soldiers.

She added that Becirovic's statements were "cheap" and that problems in the country could be resolved through dialogue.

Operation Althea was established in 2004 to oversee the military implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement and ensure security in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Earlier this month, the Netherlands announced that it will send 160 soldiers to EUFOR.