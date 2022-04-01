As the number of new infections continue to fall, Bulgaria has announced that it has eased its pandemic-related entry requirements.

People reaching Bulgaria from other countries do not have to go into quarantine on arrival if they can show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. The regulation applies no matter what country travelers are from and how many infections there are there.

Otherwise, travelers must go into quarantine for 10 days, until they test negative for COVID-19.

Bulgaria has also dropped mask-wearing requirements in indoor public spaces such as supermarkets, shopping centers or gyms, and social distancing rules have also fallen away. Going forward, health officials only recommend people wear masks on public transport and in hospitals.

The easing comes as case numbers in Bulgaria continue to fall, with 1,135 people infected according to Friday's data. The nation's seven-day incidence rate, of cases per 100,000 per week, was 130 last week.

However, just under 30% of Bulgarians are vaccinated against the coronavirus, far fewer than the average in other European Union countries.