The European Union overcame resistance from Hungary to unanimously agreed Thursday on a 50-billion euros ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine.

"We have a deal. Unity," said European Council President Charles Michel in a post on X. "All 27 leaders agreed on an additional 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine within the EU budget."

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake."

The agreement comes after weeks of wrangling with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who vetoed the aid package last December.

Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Orban he had to pick sides in the existential challenge posed by Russia's war.

Leaders of Germany, Poland, Belgium and Finland were among others arriving at an EU summit in Brussels to say it was crucial the 27-nation bloc agreed as one to offer aid to Kyiv from their joint budget through 2027.

Orban, who has cultivated close ties with Moscow, has stepped up criticism of the EU's strategy to prop up Ukraine with financial and military aid as Russia's war against its neighbour nears the two-year mark.

On Thursday, Orban did not speak to journalists on arriving at the summit to decide on EU strategy on the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Instead, he posted pictures of himself on social media walking around tractors ahead of a farmers' protest in Brussels on Thursday.

He said he'd had what he termed "a casual morning conversation" with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the top EU officials ahead of closed-door talks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear what the expectation of the other 26 EU countries was Thursday.

"I am deeply convinced that an agreement is possible if Europe sees itself as a community in which all stand in solidarity," he said. "Now is the time to reach a decision. I will work very hard to come to an agreement of all 27."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed: "As a community, we cannot give up on this. Today is the moment when Prime Minister Orban needs to see time for his games is over. He has to consider if he is in, or out," he told reporters.