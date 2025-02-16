French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Sunday that President Emmanuel Macron will host European leaders on Monday to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Barrot spoke a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's special Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg jolted Europe by saying it would not have a seat at the table for talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Five European diplomats said the meeting would include France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain and Denmark, which would represent Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

The confirmation comes after reports emerged Saturday that European leaders were planning to hold the special summit in response to US President Donald Trump's plans to end to the Ukraine war.

"There are ongoing talks between leading European politicians about a possible informal meeting, but nothing has been finalized yet," the Elysee Palace had said earlier.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski initially announced the plans on X, but later deleted his post, which had also said: "We must show our strength and unity."

At the Munich Security Conference, Sikorski also initially spoke of an invitation to a meeting in Paris from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Leaders of EU countries and Ukraine are resisting Washington's unilateral approach with Russia to end the war in Ukraine and insist they too should be part of negotiations for a peaceful solution to the conflict, which has been raging for nearly three years.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Wednesday and agreed to begin negotiations to end the war "immediately," raising alarm among Ukraine and its European partners over potentially being bypassed in peace talks.

'Make yourself relevant'

The U.S. government has asked European allies to lay out what weapons, troops and weapons systems they could contribute as part of security guarantees to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

The countries have been asked how many soldiers they could send to Ukraine for a peacekeeping force or training programs to maintain peace once the conflict is over, as well as specific proposals as to what a Europe-led peacekeeping arrangement would look like.

The Trump administration has said that, if a peace deal is reached in Ukraine, Europeans should take responsibility for ensuring that Russia does not attack Ukraine again, stressing that the U.S. would not deploy peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that he was aware that such a questionnaire was sent out, though he had not seen it himself.

The NATO leader said he could fully understand how European governments stating what they would be able to contribute to peacekeeping efforts would help focus talks and would be a step towards getting a seat at the negotiating table.

"If Europeans want to have a say, make yourself relevant," Rutte told journalists at a gathering of top policymakers.

Rutte also said he would head to Paris on Monday to take part in the now-confirmed meeting.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that Europe "must take on a greater role in NATO" and work with the United States to "secure Ukraine's future."

As part of any eventual "security guarantees" for Ukraine, talks have begun in Europe over a potential deployment of peacekeepers.

But those discussions are at an embryonic stage – and others argue the focus needs to be on building up Ukraine's own forces.

Europe has 'input'

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a European army, arguing the continent could no longer count on Washington.

"We can't rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it," Zelenskyy said.

"I really believe that time has come. The Armed Forces of Europe must be created."

The push for a joint continental force has been mooted for years without gaining traction and Zelenskyy's intervention seems unlikely to shift the balance.

"Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement," Zelenskyy said in a speech.

"No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe," he added.