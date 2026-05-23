France has banned Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from access to French territory, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday, adding that the decision reflected anger over ⁠the ⁠treatment of Gaza flotilla activists.

"As from today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory," ⁠wrote Barrot on X.

"Along with my Italian counterpart, I am ⁠asking ‌the ‌European Union to ⁠also ‌take sanctions against Itamar ⁠Ben-Gvir," ⁠he added.

Israel's far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has called for deporting political opponents and was barred from mandatory military service for his extreme views, sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force.

Foreign leaders have condemned his on-camera treatment of the detainees and several countries summoned Israeli envoys to air their concerns.