Germany reaffirmed its commitment Monday to supporting the creation of an independent Palestinian state but said it is not ready to formally recognize Palestinian statehood at this time.

"A Palestinian state is our goal. We support the two-state solution. There is no other way. This, however, must be achieved through negotiations. No one should pursue a policy of forcing their way through a wall at this point," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told the press in Berlin ahead of his visit to New York, where he will attend the 80th U.N. General Assembly meeting.

"The path of understanding, reconciliation, and negotiations remains the difficult, arduous middle path. But the Federal Republic of Germany stands for this. However remote it may be at this moment, a negotiated two-state solution is the path that can enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security, and dignity," he added.

The U.K., Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized the State of Palestine on Sunday, more countries, including France, Malta, and Luxembourg, are expected to follow suit at the U.N. General Assembly this week.

Leaders are also expected to participate in an international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the German foreign minister also warned Israel against the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories.

"What the region needs now is an immediate cease-fire, significantly more humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, and the immediate, unconditional release of (Israeli) hostages," Wadephul said.

"Any steps toward an annexation of occupied territories in violation of international law also undermine the chance of a lasting solution to the conflict," he said.