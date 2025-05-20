The leaders of Britain, Canada, and France warned Israel on Monday of potential sanctions unless it halts its renewed military assault on Gaza and removes restrictions on humanitarian aid, intensifying international pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli military announced the start of a new operation Friday, and earlier Monday, Netanyahu said Israel would take control of the whole of Gaza. International experts have already warned of a looming famine.

"The Israeli Government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law," a joint statement released by the British government said.

"We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank ... We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions."

In response, Netanyahu accused the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris of offering a prize for the Oct. 7 incursion on Israel.

He said Israel will defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved, reiterating Israel's conditions to end the war which include the release of the remaining hostages and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has blocked the entry of all aid, including medical, food and fuel supplies, into Gaza since the start of March to try to pressure Hamas into freeing the hostages the Palestinian resistance group took on Oct. 7, 2023.

"We have always supported Israel's right to defend Israelis ... But this escalation is wholly disproportionate," the three Western leaders said in the joint statement. They said they would not stand by while Netanyahu's government pursued "these egregious actions."

They stated their support for efforts led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and said they were committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution to the conflict.

Hamas welcomed the joint statement describing the stance as "an important step" in the right direction toward restoring the principles of international law.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led incursion that caused around 1,200 deaths and captured 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly all its residents and killing more than 53,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza health authorities.