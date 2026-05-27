Muslims around the world marked Eid al-Adha on Wednesday with early morning congregational prayers, opening the most important days of the Islamic calendar with mass gatherings in mosques, prayer halls, stadiums, and open fields that stretched across cities and continents.

The observance on Wednesday corresponded with the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, confirmed after the sighting of the crescent moon that signaled the start of the holy month around mid-May.

The timing placed Eid al-Adha immediately after the Day of Arafah, when millions of pilgrims gathered on the plains outside Mecca for the spiritual peak of the Hajj pilgrimage. In Mina, pilgrims also continued the ritual stoning of symbolic pillars, part of the multi-day sequence that concludes the Hajj.

At the center of Eid al-Adha is the story of Prophet Ibrahim, who, in Islamic tradition, prepared to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God. According to the narrative, divine intervention replaced the son with a ram at the moment of sacrifice. The event is remembered as a defining expression of submission, faith, and trust in divine will, and it shapes the festival’s core themes of devotion, charity, and restraint.

Shared moment

The Eid prayer, known as Salat al-Eid, is short in form but large in scale. It consists of two units of prayer with additional proclamations of “Allahu Akbar,” followed by a sermon that typically centers on sacrifice, gratitude, and responsibility toward the poor and vulnerable.

From early morning hours, worshippers arrived in waves, many wearing newly purchased or carefully prepared traditional clothing, filling designated prayer spaces well before sunrise in some cities due to large attendance.

In Europe, turnout once again pushed capacity limits in major urban centers, reflecting the scale and visibility of Muslim communities across the continent.

In London, large congregations gathered at the East London Mosque and the Birmingham Central Mosque, with additional overflow prayers organized in nearby parks and community grounds. Organizers scheduled multiple sessions in some areas to manage the volume of worshippers arriving from across the city.

In Paris and surrounding suburbs, worshippers filled the Grande Mosquee de Paris and other major Islamic centers, reflecting France’s large Muslim population with roots in North Africa and beyond. Similar scenes unfolded in Lyon, Marseille, and other urban hubs where mosques operated at full capacity from early morning.

In Germany, congregations gathered across Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Cologne. At the Sehitlik Mosque in Berlin, worshippers included members of the Turkish diaspora alongside visiting officials, reflecting the country’s long-established Muslim communities. In Cologne, overflow attendance forced many worshippers into outdoor prayer spaces near mosque grounds as indoor halls reached capacity.

Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside the Central Mosque, Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Italy saw one of its largest single-city gatherings at the Grand Mosque of Rome, where multiple prayer rounds were held to accommodate thousands of worshippers from Rome and surrounding regions. Milan, Naples, and Turin also reported full mosques and extended prayer arrangements.

In Switzerland, thousands gathered at the Palexpo Exhibition Center in Geneva, a recurring venue for large Eid gatherings due to limited mosque space. Sermons there emphasized global solidarity and prayers were offered for communities affected by conflict and displacement.

Across the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, and Scandinavia, mosques reported steady early morning attendance. In cities such as Amsterdam, Brussels, Stockholm, and Vienna, worshippers gathered in mixed national communities, reflecting the diversity of Europe’s Muslim population, which includes South Asian, Turkish, Arab, Balkan, and African backgrounds.

In Southeast Europe, Eid prayers drew large congregations across Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Serbia. In Sarajevo, worshippers filled the historic Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque, while in Pristina, large crowds gathered at the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mosque. In several cities, outdoor spaces were used where mosque capacity was exceeded.

Sermons focused on sacrifice, unity, and hardship

Across continents, imams delivered sermons centered on the meaning of sacrifice, urging worshippers to reflect on discipline, gratitude, and responsibility toward the less fortunate. Many addressed current global conditions, including conflict zones, economic hardship, and displacement, linking the spiritual message of Eid to contemporary realities.

The greeting “Eid Mubarak” echoed across mosque courtyards, streets, and public squares as worshippers embraced, shared food, and exchanged well-wishes following prayers. In many communities, charitable collections were also launched or highlighted during Eid gatherings.

Ritual sacrifice and extended celebrations

Following the prayer and sermon, families began Qurbani, the ritual slaughter of livestock such as sheep, goats, cattle, or camels, depending on regional practice.

People buy sheep at a livestock market on the first day of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, Tehran, Iran, May 27, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The meat is traditionally divided into three portions for family use, relatives and friends, and those in need. In many countries, especially across Europe, much of the sacrifice is carried out through regulated slaughterhouses or charitable organizations that distribute meat internationally.

The Eid period continues for three to four days, during which families gather for shared meals, visit relatives, give gifts to children, and participate in charitable giving. Traditional dishes vary widely by region, from rice and spiced meats in South Asia to grilled and roasted dishes in the Middle East, and blended cultural cuisines in diaspora communities.

In several European cities, additional public celebrations, cultural festivals, and community events accompanied the religious observance. Some municipalities hosted family activities, food stalls, and open-air gatherings to mark the occasion.

Despite differences in geography, language, and culture, the synchronized nature of Eid prayers created a shared moment of worship for millions across continents. From large metropolitan centers in Europe to smaller communities in suburban and rural areas, the gatherings connected local worshippers to the wider Islamic world, including pilgrims completing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.